Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap April 10

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD trends in an upward channel but struggles to cross over SMA 50

BTC/USD encountered resistance at the SMA 50 curve and charted two consecutive bearish days. The price of the asset has fallen from $7,295 to $7,241.35 in the early hours of Friday. Despite bearish action, the price is still trending in an upwards channel formation.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD finds support at SMA 50 as bears take over

XRP/USD bears have remained in control in the early hours of Saturday as the price fell from $0.1985 to $0.1983. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation and has found support on the SMA 50 curve. This Wednesday, the price climbed above the 20-day Bollinger Band but encountered resistance at the downward trending line.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears take control after encountering resistance at the SMA 200

ETH/USD had a second straight bearish day after encountering resistance at the SMA 200 curve. The asset has dropped from $169.91 to $169.50 so far this Friday. If they maintain their current course, the SMA 200 will soon cross above the SMA 50 to chart the heavily bearish death cross pattern.