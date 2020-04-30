Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 30 April

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD has clear path till $10,000 as bulls take flight pre halving

BTC/USD flew up from $7,758.34 to $8,790 this Wednesday, adding more than $1,000 to its valuation. Currently, the price has gone down a bit to $8,762.35 in the early hours of Thursday. There is a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,000 and $7,885.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD encounters resistance at the SMA 200 curve

XRP/USD has gone up slightly from $0.2265 to $0.2269 in the early hours of Thursday as the bulls retained control for the tenth straight day. The price has encountered resistance at the SMA 200. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, which indicates increasing price volatility.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Is ETH/USD ready for a mega boost to $250?

Ethereum is arguably the most improved cryptocurrency among the major coins following the free-fall experienced in mid-March. As the bulls desired, ETH/USD is finishing the month on a bullish note, contrary to the picture on April 1. In the last 30 days, Ethereum has grown by over 40%.