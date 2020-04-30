Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 30 April

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD has clear path till $10,000 as bulls take flight pre halving
BTC/USD flew up from $7,758.34 to $8,790 this Wednesday, adding more than $1,000 to its valuation. Currently, the price has gone down a bit to $8,762.35 in the early hours of Thursday. There is a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,000 and $7,885.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD encounters resistance at the SMA 200 curve
XRP/USD has gone up slightly from $0.2265 to $0.2269 in the early hours of Thursday as the bulls retained control for the tenth straight day. The price has encountered resistance at the SMA 200. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, which indicates increasing price volatility.
Ethereum Price Analysis: Is ETH/USD ready for a mega boost to $250?
Ethereum is arguably the most improved cryptocurrency among the major coins following the free-fall experienced in mid-March. As the bulls desired, ETH/USD is finishing the month on a bullish note, contrary to the picture on April 1. In the last 30 days, Ethereum has grown by over 40%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
