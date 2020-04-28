Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 28 April

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls eke out an advantage as price hugs along the 20-day Bollinger Band upper curve

BTC/USD managed to chart a seventh straight bullish as the price went up slightly from $7,704.33 to $7,753.68 this Monday. The price is currently encountering resistance at the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. To continue the upward movement, the bulls will need to aim for the $7,960-level to break above the SMA 200 curve.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears take control in the early hours of Tuesday, price drops below downward trending line

XRP/USD dropped from $0.1977 to $0.1970 in the early hours of Tuesday, as the bears took control following seven consecutive bullish days. The price is currently flirting with the upward trending line, as it has dipped a little below it. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is slowly narrowing, which indicates decreasing price volatility.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/BTC drops below the downward trending line. Is the crypto market about to face massive bearish correction?

ETH/BTC fell from 0.0253 to 0.0252, as bears remained in control for the third consecutive day. In the process, the price has broken below the support provided by the upward trending line. Since the ETH/BTC chart is a good indicator of the current health of the crypto market, the price dropping below the upward trending line could be a precursor of the market as a whole facing heavy bearish correction today.