Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 23 Jun

Bitcoin Sentiment Analysis: Bitcoin paces towards $10,000 on PayPal crypto integration rumors

Bitcoin price extended the minor bullish momentum witnessed on Monday to levels close to $9,800. A weekly high was formed at $9,786.24 before a retreat came into the picture. The breakout has been linked to the rumors that PayPal could be moving towards the integration of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency payments.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP/USD bulls break above the $0.19 psychological level

XRP/USD bulls remained in control for the second straight day as the price went up from $0.1895 to $0.1904, breaking past the $0.19 psychological level. Earlier this Monday, the XRP/USD bulls took charge of the market and drove the price above the downward trending line. The MACD shows decreasing market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five straight red sessions.

Ethereum Market Forecast: ETH/USD bulls aim to conquer $245 psychological level

ETH/USD went up from $227.80 to $243 this Monday, as the bulls aim to conquer the $245 psychological level. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following 11 straight red sessions. After experiencing a significant jump following Monday's bullish price action, William’s %R is on the verge of entering the overbought zone.