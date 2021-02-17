Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 17 Feb

Bitcoin price suffers rejection but technicals remain bullish as key support holds

BTC/USD regains above $49,000, currently near $49,320, while extending the late Tuesday’s recovery moves from the mid-$47,000s. In doing so, the crypto major eyes the record top, flashed the previous day, as earlier pullback couldn’t conquer the key support.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP targets $0.60 after crucial rebound

Ripple consolidates recent gains while witnessing a pullback from the day’s high of $0.5305 to currently down 1.25% near $0.5130 during early Wednesday. It’s worth mentioning that the latest weakness accompanies downbeat MACD and RSI conditions.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH aims for a quick run-up to $1,900 if vital support holds

Ethereum hit a new all-time high at $1,871 on February 13 and after a brief correction, it looks ready for another leg up as long as ETH bulls can hold a key support level. It seems that large investors have continued to accumulate even more Ethereum despite the new all-time highs.