Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 13 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD struggles to sustain the $8,100 level

Bitcoin faced increased selling pressure on Saturday but saw a slight recovery on Sunday. Prior to that, BTC bulls had retraced the steps above $8,000 on Friday. However, it retested the $8,000 level but failed to sustain the upward trajectory.

Ripple market update: XRP/USD stalls at $0.22 as bears swing into action

Correcting in tandem with Bitcoin, XRP increased in value above $0.21 over the weekend. The trading on Friday left the bulls battered and scared, Ripple price tested the support at $0.20 before the weekend recovery mission came into play.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls hold above $140

Ethereum recovery was cut short at $148 last week. The weekend session was characterized by a shallow reversal from the short term support at $142. However, the price action was confined within a narrow range ($142 - $148).