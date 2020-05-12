Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 12 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Much ado about nothing? Was the halving a non-event?

BTC/USD fell from $8,727.75 to $8,636.50 as the bears retained control for the fourth straight day. Bitcoin just experienced its third halving event, however, it looks like it isn’t going to be the huge bullish event that many were touting it to be. Currently, many fear that miners may quit the market due to the drop in mining profitability.

Ripple Price Analysis: These two resistances thwart XRP/USD bulls’ efforts

Ripple was at the forefront of the selloff that took place over the weekend. The bearish leg extended to $0.1750 before a shallow reversal came into play. Bulls have in the last 48 hours nursed their wounds above the short term support at $0.19. On the upside, the price movement has been capped at the 200-day SMA ($0.20).

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD stalls under the 50% Fibonacci as Bitcoin halving goes by unnoticed

Ethereum bulls are keen on nurturing a bullish trend following the recent dip to $180. Recovery was steady on Sunday with ETH/USD stepping above $190. However, selling pressure has continued to limit gains towards $200. Meanwhile, Ethereum slipped under $190 level and is valued at $187 at the time of writing.