Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 11 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: Daily confluence detector shows strongest resistance level at $10,450

BTC/USD managed to have a bearish start to Wednesday following three straight bearish days. Over the last three days, the price of BTC/USD went down from $10,495 to $10,100.

Ripple market update: XRP/USD still struggling with acute trendline resistance

Ripple’s bearish action is far from taking a breather. The week’s third day of trading has commenced in declines as well. From an opening price of $0.2585, XRP/USD explored lows around $0.2568. Although the cryptoasset touched highs of $0.2609, its upside is still acutely capped by the majestic sellers’ grip.



Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD stops within a whisker of 50% Fibo support

The sellers on the cryptocurrency market are still holding the buyers at hostage. In fact, is this situation continues a while longer, investors will start getting jitters. It is good to consider ETH has plunged from highs above $360 to test lows around $155.