Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 11 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC fails to resist again above $41K, key levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has turned south, having failed to find acceptance above the $41,000 level once again for the third straight session on Sunday. Although the no.1 coin doesn’t seem to have topped out as yet, a corrective downside remains in place amid a bunch of healthy resistance levels stacked up.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP sellers eye confirmation of double top on 4H

Having failed to cross Friday’s high around 0.3700, XRP/USD drops to 0.3045 during early Monday’s trading. In doing so, the quote portrays a bearish “double top” chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) chart. Sellers await confirmation of bearish chart pattern, two-week-old support line adds to the downside filters.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH pullback battles one-week-old rising channel

ETH/USD drops to $1,239 during early Monday’s trading. The crypto major jumped to the highest since January 2018 during last week before stepping back from $1,350. The corrective move currently eyes the support line of a one-week-old rising channel amid bearish MACD.