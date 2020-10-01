Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 1 Oct

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC remains sluggish, yet solid
The premier cryptocurrency remains limbo as it trends between $10,825 and the SMA 20 curve. While the MACD shows sustained bullish momentum, it seems unlikely that the buyers will be able to push the price above the $11,075 resistance line and the SMA 50 curve.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP sits at a critical point to determine its future
The month of September hasn't been the greatest for the cross-border currency. XRP lost roughly $3 billion in market capitalization over the past month. The digital asset currently stands at a crucial point that will determine its short-term future.
Ethereum continues to reign the DeFi market, but TRON’s network activity skyrockets
After the total DeFi market capitalization exploded, surpassing $15 billion, several prominent projects announced the launch of their own DeFi products. TRON was one of the most recent ones to join the DeFi craze with SUN Genesis mining.
NEO Price Forecast: NEO poised for a remarkable rebound to $25
Over the past couple of weeks, NEO has been on a retreat from highs around $26. As the bearish wave swept through the market, bulls tried their best to hold NEO above various key support levels at ...
Zilliqa Price Analysis: ZIL goes up by ~45% since September 21
Zilliqa has strung together two straight bullish days. Previously on September 21, the price ($0.0137) reached its lowest value since May 20, 2020. Since then, the "Ethereum killer," has gone by nearly 43%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.