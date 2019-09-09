Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD defends $10,200 support

Bitcoin continues with the mission to break $11,000 psychological level over the weekend. The largest cryptocurrency won the battle of stepping above $10,800 and $10,900 hurdles respectively but lost the way shy of $11,000.

Ripple market overview: XRP/USD upward action losing steam

Ripple is back in within last week range even though the weekend session was graced with a positive retreat above the simple moving averages. The buyers managed to defend the support at $0.2460 after XRP slipped to $0.2472 (Friday low).

Ethereum marker update: ETH/USD breaking down below $180

Ethereum has been in the business of creating a lower high pattern since the break above $180 failed to make headway on Sunday. Following the retreat that refreshed the lows around $165 on Friday, the buyers regained control over the price.