Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 07 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Can BTC/USD break into the $9,500 zone this Thursday?

BTC/USD went up slightly from $9,158.31 to $9,172.30 in the early hours of Thursday as it trends in an upwards channel formation. The bulls will want to gain enough momentum to cross above the red Ichimoku cloud and enter the $9,500 zone. On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,187 and $8,826.75.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD delays triangle breakout, retests key support at $0.21

Ripple price is pushing the consolidation to the end of the week after a falling triangle resistance became too tough to break. The price keeps narrowing down from the recent highs in April at $0.2350. On the 1-hour chart, XRP/USD is trading below the moving averages.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD shoots above $200 ahead Bitcoin halving triggered breakout to $300

After the impressive price action in the last week of April, when ETH/USD bulls took over the control of both the throttle and the flight controls, sellers have slowly been creeping back. Ethereum price has even plunged to test support at $195 from highs around $227.