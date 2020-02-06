Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 06 Feb

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD flies up and settles above $9,500

BTC/USD flew up from $9,165.30 to $9,625.25 as bulls took control this Wednesday. The price has settled down to $9,575 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us that there is a strong resistance level at $9,580.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears step in this Thursday to correct an overpriced market

XRP/USD dropped from $0.278 to $0.276 in the early hours of Thursday. Before this, the bulls had full control for five straight days, during which XRP/USD flew up from $0.2395 to $0.278. During this upward movement, XRP/USD climbed above the 20-day Bollinger band.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Shots fired as ETH/USD breaks above $200, Can the bulls hit highs at $220?

Ethereum price has not been left behind as it has crossed above the critical $200 barrier for the first time since November 2019. However, the cryptocurrencies live rates show Ethereum bulls starting to feel the pressure from the bears.