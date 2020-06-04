Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD en route to $20,000 by end of 2020

Bitcoin price has employed defense mechanisms after a breakdown from highs above $10,000. The price formed a weekly low below $9,400 before recovering above $9,600. The trading commenced at $9,667 on Thursday but no progress was made farther than $9,674.48 (intraday high).

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD sandwiched between SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves

XRP/USD dropped from $0.203 to $0.2028 as Wednesday’s sessions came to a close. The price is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud and between the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. Despite the negative price action, the MACD and Elliott Oscillator show sustained bullish market sentiment.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD trends near the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band

ETH/USD went up from $237.65 to $242.16 as Wednesday’s session came to a close. The price is trending near the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, as the MACD shows increasing bullish momentum. William’s %R is hovering inside the overbought zone, hinting at upcoming bearish correction.