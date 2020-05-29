Bitcoin Price Update: BTC/USD ready for the moon once $9,600 is cleared
Bitcoin (BTC) extended the decline after an unsuccessful attempt to clear the resistance area of $9,500-$9,600. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,380, down nearly 2% since the beginning of the day. Bitcoin’s market capitalization is registered at $172 billion, which is 66% of the total digital assets value.
Ripple Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD stares into consolidation under $0.20 as Bitcoin spikes past $9,600
Ripple price has been lethargic in trading this week. On the downside, support established at $0.19 averted the sellers’ mission to retest May lows at $0.1750. Over the last 24 hours, there was an incredible performance in prices across the board especially for Bitcoin (BTC). Ripple is back to trading under $0.20 following a 1.05% loss on the day.
EOS/USD attempted a recovery above 4-hour SMA200 (currently at $2.65) and touched the intraday high at $2.67. However, the upside momentum proved unsustainable as the price of the digital asset dropped to $2.62, losing over 1% of its value in a matter of minutes. Since the start of the day, EOS/USD has barely changed, though it is still 3.5% higher from this time on Thursday.
Cardano and Bitcoin set the pace for the end of May crypto rallies
Bitcoin majestically stepped above $9,600 after breaking the key hurdle at $9,400 for the first time in seven days. This incredible recovery follows last week’s dive to $8,600. BTC/USD has spent the majority of the time this week trying to climb above $9,000.
XRP/USD drops below $0.2000 after a failure at $0.2030
XRP/USD tested the intraday high at $0.2031, but the strong resistance located around this area discouraged the short-term bulls and pushed XRP/USD below $0.2000 by press time.
Ethereum price followed in the footsteps of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. BTC sprung upwards and for the first time in seven days, stepped above $9,600.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.