Bitcoin (BTC) extended the decline after an unsuccessful attempt to clear the resistance area of $9,500-$9,600. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,380, down nearly 2% since the beginning of the day. Bitcoin’s market capitalization is registered at $172 billion, which is 66% of the total digital assets value.

Ripple price has been lethargic in trading this week. On the downside, support established at $0.19 averted the sellers’ mission to retest May lows at $0.1750. Over the last 24 hours, there was an incredible performance in prices across the board especially for Bitcoin (BTC). Ripple is back to trading under $0.20 following a 1.05% loss on the day.

EOS/USD attempted a recovery above 4-hour SMA200 (currently at $2.65) and touched the intraday high at $2.67. However, the upside momentum proved unsustainable as the price of the digital asset dropped to $2.62, losing over 1% of its value in a matter of minutes. Since the start of the day, EOS/USD has barely changed, though it is still 3.5% higher from this time on Thursday.