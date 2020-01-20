BTC/USD sharply reverses weekend gains above $9,000 to test $8,500

Bitcoin led the cryptocurrency market on Sunday in an unexpected brief rally above the coveted $9,000 for the first time in 2020. The gains extended toward $9,000 but the high achieved was $9,184. Sideways trading between $8,500 and $8,750 is likely to take precedence in the near term.

XRP/USD suffers rejection at $0.25, where to next?

Ripple embarked on a journey to break barriers over the weekend to the extent of testing the $0.25 critical resistance zone. Lack of enough buying power coupled with increased selling pressure, saw XRP rejected from the January peak to levels close to $0.23.

DASH/USD drops 30% from 2020 peak as bulls lose their mojo

Dash was among the biggest gainers in the January 2020 bull-run. From the December low around $38, the price spiked remarkably, breaking numerous barriers. The new 2020 high at $144 marked the end of the impressive bullish action.



