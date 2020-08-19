Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Chainlink – Asian Wrap 19 Aug

Bitcoin drops below $12,000

BTC/USD plummeted as the price fell from $12,323 to $11,955.90 this Tuesday. In the process, BTC/USD has dropped below the $12,000 price level. Currently, the bulls have stepped back in to improve the price to $11,959. As per the daily chart, we have one strong resistance level at $12,323.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls consolidate price above the $0.30-level

XRP/USD bulls stepped back into the market following a bearish Tuesday as the price crept above the upward trending line. The price has gone up slightly from $0.3027 to $0.3041. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, showing decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions, showing that the market sentiment is presently bearish.

Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD begins bullish recovery after three straight bearish days

LINK/USD encountered heavy resistance at the $19.10 resistance line and had three consecutive bearish days. It looks like the buyers have decided to step up this Wednesday to initiate a price recovery. So far, LINK/USD has gone up slightly from $16.23 to $16.53.