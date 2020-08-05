Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Cardano – Asian Wrap 05 Aug

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces strong resistance at $11,550
BTC/USD bears eked out an advantage this Tuesday, following a bullish Monday. The price has gone down from $11,235.08 to $11,209 over the day. The daily confluence detector has one strong resistance and support level at $11,550 and $10,900, respectively.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD drops below the $0.30 level
XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day, dropping from $0.3014 to $0.2987. The daily confluence detector has one strong resistance level at $0.3215, which has the one-day Previous High and one-month Pivot Point resistance-two.
Leading blockchain auditing firm predicts Cardano will outperform Tezos
ADA/USD bulls remained in control for the third straight day and the price is consolidating in a pennant formation. It’s current priced at $0.1443. The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions. The price has one strong resistance at $0.1487.
