Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash– Asian Wrap April 15

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels at $6,915 and $7,200 – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD bears remained in control as the price fell from $6,877 to $6,842.60. There are no healthy support levels on the downside, so the price can be expected to drop even more. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $6,915 and $7,200.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears remain in control as price breaks below the upward trending line

XRP/USD bears remained in control for the third consecutive day as the price fell from $0.1862 to $0.185 in the early hours of Wednesday. The bulls have repeatedly tried and failed to overcome resistance at the SMA 50 curve, since running out of steam near the $0.202 line. The price has found support at the upward trending line and SMA 20.

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls giving up the fight as $200 beckons

Bitcoin Cash price continues to drift further and further away from the recent high achieved at $281. While the brief rally supported by its halving last week, a post halving rally has failed to materialize. Instead, BCH/USD has slipped below several key support areas including $250 and $230.