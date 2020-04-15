Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash– Asian Wrap April 15

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels at $6,915 and $7,200 – Confluence Detector
BTC/USD bears remained in control as the price fell from $6,877 to $6,842.60. There are no healthy support levels on the downside, so the price can be expected to drop even more. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $6,915 and $7,200.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears remain in control as price breaks below the upward trending line
XRP/USD bears remained in control for the third consecutive day as the price fell from $0.1862 to $0.185 in the early hours of Wednesday. The bulls have repeatedly tried and failed to overcome resistance at the SMA 50 curve, since running out of steam near the $0.202 line. The price has found support at the upward trending line and SMA 20.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls giving up the fight as $200 beckons
Bitcoin Cash price continues to drift further and further away from the recent high achieved at $281. While the brief rally supported by its halving last week, a post halving rally has failed to materialize. Instead, BCH/USD has slipped below several key support areas including $250 and $230.
DASH/USD outperforms major cryptocurrencies, eyes glued on $100
Dash is in a bullish phase on Wednesday during the Asian hours. Although the gains it has accrued in the day are subtle, they remain significant in comparison to other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.