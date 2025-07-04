Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Pudgy Penguins & Solana — Asian Wrap 4 July

Solana (SOL) held steady on Friday despite a lag in on-chain activity in June, with its Real Economic Value (REV), App Revenue, and Decentralized Exchange (DEX) volumes dropping 48%, 38%, and 35%, respectively. Meanwhile, DeFi Development Corporation (DFDV) resumed its Solana accumulation strategy after acquiring 17,760 SOL. App revenue also declined by $150 million in June, representing a 38% decrease from the previous month. Despite the decline, Solana apps accounted for 35% of all app revenues across blockchains, with Binance Smart Chain coming in second at 17%, noted Blockworks analysts.

PENGU edges lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, following an 8.50% surge on the previous day. The utprend surpasses the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0160, retraced from the all-time high of $0.0700 to the April 9 low at $0.0037. If PENGU holds the 50% Fibonacci level, it could target the $0.0259 level, last tested on January 26.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of strength heading into the weekend. BTC has broken out of its recent consolidation phase, climbing above $109,000 and moving closer to its all-time high. Meanwhile, ETH and XRP followed BTC’s footsteps, closing above their key resistance levels, which suggests a bullish outlook and potential for continued upside in the near term. If BTC continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally toward the May 22 all-time high at $111,980.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.