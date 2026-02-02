TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Pi Network & Crypto – European Wrap 2 February

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Falling-knife risks grow as BTC breaches $75,000

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies at $76,400 at the time of writing on Monday after slipping below $75,000 during the early Asian session. The broader crypto market remains under pressure, with nearly $800 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours, and institutional demand for the King crypto continues to decline.

Chart

Pi Network Price Forecast: Pi extends decline as pressure mounts amid core wallet outflows

Pi Network (PI) edges lower by nearly 2% at the time of writing on Monday, extending a broader four-week downfall. Consistent outflows from the Pi Network’s core team wallets account for roughly 17 million PI, implying a sell-off under pressure. Meanwhile, token unlocks of over 186 million PI in February could be dry powder for the existing downward trend.

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend correction amid mixed ETF flows, dwindling retail interest

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Monday, as digital assets across the board extend their correction following a turbulent week. The King of Crypto holds above $77,000 after a sharp decline that briefly tested lows last seen during April’s tariff-driven selloff at $74,476.

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

