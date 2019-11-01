Bitcoin price prediction: Price keeps consolidating above $9,000

BTC/USD bears have remained in control of the market this Friday as the price went down from $9,156.25 to $9,117.30. Previously, the sellers managed to eke out the buyers this Thursday, as the price fell from $9,164.35 to $9,156.25.

NEO price analysis: NEO/USD bulls fixated on saving $10 support

The depression in the cryptocurrency market continues to hit new levels. Cryptos are largely in the red led by NEO which has sunk 2% on Friday. The digital asset commenced the trading at $10.594 (also the intraday high). The only price action NEO has made today is bearish where it touched lows of $10.31.

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD encounters resistance at the SMA 50 curve

ETH/USD is trading for $182.50 as the bears and bulls are engaged in a war for control. The price has encountered resistance at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) and is trending above the SMA 20 curve.