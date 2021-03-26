Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Uniswap — Asian Wrap 26 Mar

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC on the cusp of heavy losses, $51,000 probes bears
Bitcoin fades recent corrective pullback while dropping back to $51,700 during early Friday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency major battles 50-day SMA while keeping Wednesday’s downside break of an ascending trend line from January 27.
Litecoin Price Outlook: LTC long-term trend under pressure
Litecoin (LTC) price has been in a furious tug-of-war with the 0.50 retracement level of the 2017-2018 bear market throughout February and March. It was a warning that LTC needed to notably correct, both in time and price, to release the price compression generated during the explosive rally from the October 2020 low.
Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI overwhelmed by selling pressure, targets $17.10
Uniswap price has fallen below the lower trendline of an ascending wedge and quickly tested the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), yielding a 30% decline from the March 23 high. The prevailing negative tilt of the indicators projects that the selling should continue in the days ahead.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
Chilliz Price Prediction: CHZ breaks bearish, hints at 45% sell-off
Chiliz price has been forming a series of lower highs since hitting a local top at $0.95, suggesting aggressive sellers. So far, the bulls seem to be defending these minor corrections, which has created a horizontal support level at $0.49.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP future depends on two crucial technical levels
Ripple is attempting another recovery in the wake of the freefall to $0.45. The massive losses incurred since Wednesday have not been unique to the cross-border token.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA needs to reclaim this level to retain bullish outlook
On the 4-hour chart, the Cardano price has created multiple higher lows, showing the presence of aggressive buyers. However, sellers present along the supply barrier at $1.48 have successfully prevented these swings from passing over.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.