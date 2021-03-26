Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Uniswap — Asian Wrap 26 Mar

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC on the cusp of heavy losses, $51,000 probes bears

Bitcoin fades recent corrective pullback while dropping back to $51,700 during early Friday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency major battles 50-day SMA while keeping Wednesday’s downside break of an ascending trend line from January 27.

Litecoin Price Outlook: LTC long-term trend under pressure

Litecoin (LTC) price has been in a furious tug-of-war with the 0.50 retracement level of the 2017-2018 bear market throughout February and March. It was a warning that LTC needed to notably correct, both in time and price, to release the price compression generated during the explosive rally from the October 2020 low.

Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI overwhelmed by selling pressure, targets $17.10

Uniswap price has fallen below the lower trendline of an ascending wedge and quickly tested the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), yielding a 30% decline from the March 23 high. The prevailing negative tilt of the indicators projects that the selling should continue in the days ahead.