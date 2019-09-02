BTC/USD is trading very well this afternoon (UK time) as traders edge price toward the 10,000 psychological level.

On the 4-hour chart above I have plotted a key trendline which could act as resistance for a move higher. The level has been tested before with good effect but this time price seems to have more momentum.

The RSI indicator is still pointing up and has some space before it reaches the overbought territory. On the 1-hour timeframe, we still have not made a divergence patter and this is good news as it shows buy side momentum is still increasing.

Litecoin price on Monday is trading in positive territory by 0.60% in the second half of the session. LTC/USD upside is going to be heavily capped by a strong prior support zone seen at $70. A long-running descending trend line has limited upside since 21 June.

Ethereum price is trading in positive territory, small gains of some 0.40% on Monday. ETH/USD since smashing below the big psychological $200 mark, has failed to regather upside momentum.

The price has a chunky barrier at $180 and then $200 to the upside. In terms of next major support, this is seen down at the $150 territory.