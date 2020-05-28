BTC/USD tested $9,500 during early US hours and settled at $9,450 by press time. The sustainable move above $9,300 improved the technical picture and opened up the way to the next resistance created by $9,500-$9,600 that separates the price from a straight move to $10,000. BTC/USD has gained over 2.5% in recent 24 hours, while its market share increased to 66.3%

Litecoin is having a good session on Thursday and trades almost 1% higher on the session. The main feature on the chart below is the fact that the price is heading toward the 55 EMA once again. Historically the price has reacted well and the EMA has been used as support and resistance many times.

Cardano (ADA) is changing hands at $0.0590 amid strong bullish sentiments. The coin has gained over 1% in a matter of minutes and the upside trend is gaining traction. The coin has been oscillating in a tight range limited by $0.0555 on the upside an $0.0540 on the downside for the best part of the day.