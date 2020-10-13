Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. Read More ...
Aave Technical Analysis: LEND imminent reversal as bears regain control
Aave's downtrend has been unstoppable since the August high of $0.9. Declines also followed the confines of a descending parallel channel. The downside support at $0.4 helped slow down the bearish momentum, culminating in gains above the channel's middle boundary. While the hurdle at $0.5 has been brought down, LEND is yet to correct the adverse price action, for gains past $1. Read more ...
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH bulls remain in control as network readies itself for system upgrade
All eyes are on Bitcoin Cash and the brewing drama between Bitcoin Cash ABC and BCHN as the network preps for a scheduled upgrade on November 15, 2020. The main bone of contention between the two groups lies in Bitcoin Cash ABC’s insistence upon using the highly controversial "Infrastructure Funding Proposal" (IFP) coinbase rule. The rule states that nearly 8% of the coinbase reward would be set aside for infrastructure development, which has rubbed many miners the wrong way. Read more ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Another multi-billion dollar company buys more than $100 million in Bitcoin
Back in 2019, Stone Ridge applied to become a Bitcoin Fund, filing a registration statement with the SEC for the NYDIG Bitcoin Strategy Fund. The fund manages around $15 billion assets and was seeking to raise up to $25 million.
XLM facing a potential pullback in the short-term
Stellar gained around $230 million in market capitalization over the past week after a significant bull move from $0.07 to a peak of $0.079 on October 12. It seems that XLM could be facing some short-term resistance, according to numerous indicators.
Breaking: Spain will force you to pay taxes on your crypto holdings
The government of Spain has approved a new law that limits the payment in cash up to only 1,000 euros instead of 2,500. Additionally, citizens that own cryptocurrencies and operates them in Spain will have the obligation to inform the government about their holdings.
Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.