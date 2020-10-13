Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff

Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. Read More ...

Aave Technical Analysis: LEND imminent reversal as bears regain control

Aave's downtrend has been unstoppable since the August high of $0.9. Declines also followed the confines of a descending parallel channel. The downside support at $0.4 helped slow down the bearish momentum, culminating in gains above the channel's middle boundary. While the hurdle at $0.5 has been brought down, LEND is yet to correct the adverse price action, for gains past $1. Read more ...

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH bulls remain in control as network readies itself for system upgrade

All eyes are on Bitcoin Cash and the brewing drama between Bitcoin Cash ABC and BCHN as the network preps for a scheduled upgrade on November 15, 2020. The main bone of contention between the two groups lies in Bitcoin Cash ABC’s insistence upon using the highly controversial "Infrastructure Funding Proposal" (IFP) coinbase rule. The rule states that nearly 8% of the coinbase reward would be set aside for infrastructure development, which has rubbed many miners the wrong way. Read more ...