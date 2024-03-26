Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Kucoin & Cardano – American Wrap 26 March

Bitcoin Price Outlook: Will BTC drop amid skyrocketing realized profit among long-term holders?
Kucoin Exchange, execs charged by DoJ, HSI, authority cites ‘multibillion-dollar criminal conspiracy’
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BALD price rallies as developer burns 60% of supply following rug pull on blockchain
Coinbase’s BASE chain has seen a spike in its popularity due to the meme coin rallies in its ecosystem. Early on Tuesday, one of the earliest projects on BASE, the BALD meme coin, made headlines for a burn of 60% of its tokens.
Circle CCTP on Solana set to go live, will SOL price rally?
The Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol will enable transfer of USDC from other blockchain networks to Solana. Stablecoins on Solana have reached their highest volume since November 2022, with USDC as the most popular one.
XRP price climbs towards $0.65 as SEC seeks from Ripple $2 billion in penalties
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will seek $2 billion in fines in its legal fight with Ripple and its XRP token, according to the latest filing from the financial regulator in its lawsuit against the payment remittance firm.
Whales accumulate DYDX, GMT ahead of upcoming token unlocks
The amount of dYdX (DYDX) and GMT (GMT) tokens in exchanges has been declining for the last few days, with several large-wallet investors moving large quantities of these coins out from Binance on Tuesday.
Bitcoin: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.