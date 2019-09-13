Bitcoin, the world's largest coin in the cryptocurrency market, has seen relatively low volatility in the past several weeks.

Bitcoin is trading between the Simple Moving Averages support and resistance. The 100 SMA on the four-hour chart is offering support at $10,149 while on the upside the 50 SMA will limit movement at $10,364.

IOTA has defied the broad-based bear pressure to post a subtle 1.3% increase in value on the day. Prior to the impressive correction on Monday, IOTA was consolidating above the short-term support at $0.2350. The initial recovery from the recent low at $0.2268 failed to break the resistance $0.25.