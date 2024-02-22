Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Worldcoin — Asian Wrap 22 February

Bitcoin price could drop 7%, but MicroStrategy nearly merits S&P 500 inclusion
Bitcoin (BTC) price has managed to climb a commendable distance since October, with the move benefitting MicroStrategy the most, among other investors. The company, having demonstrated strong support for BTC through successive purchases, could soon merit S&P 500 inclusion as it steadily checks the boxes for listing criteria.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market cowers with sell signals after FOMC minutes
Ethereum (ETH) price, like BTC, is responding to a sell signal executed on the RSI. Traders heeding this call could see ETH drop 5% to the $2,770 support, coinciding with the midline of the ascending parallel channel. The paling MACD histogram bars accentuate this bearish thesis, solidified by the topped out MACD which is now deviating south.
Worldcoin price dips 25% as WLD holders cash in on faded AI narrative
Worldcoin (WLD) price recorded a striking rise between February 5 and 19, recording a new all-time high since its debut in the market in August last year. The latest surge comes on the back of the AI crypto narrative, but as this theme fades, the ‘buy the rumor sell the news’ situation continues to play out for the AI token.
Bitcoin price could make a 5% trip south to the $48,000 psychological level. Ethereum price likely to revisit $2,770, a 5% fall with a sell signal already in play. Ripple price eyes a 7% fall amid growing overhead pressure.
Worldcoin price is down 23% since the Monday peak of $7.9960. WLD could extend the fall 9% to the key Fibonacci retracement level, 61.8% at $5.7330. Invalidation of the bearish thesis will occur if the AI token clears the range high to create a new local top.
