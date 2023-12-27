Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Terra – European Wrap 27 December

Share:

Bitcoin ETF, or Exchange Traded Fund, has been the main driver of crypto markets since June 2023. So, we answered the top BTC ETF questions to help you prepare for a historic decision.

The latest update in the Bitcoin ETF approval is the shift in Grayscale Investment’s approach toward the settlements of ETFs. Grayscale was bent on keeping the ETF settlements “in-kind”, but after the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) latest announcement, the investment company has agreed to amend their ETF filing to accommodate a “cash” settlement.

The team also assured affected users that their funds would be refunded and that they would be given 0% fees. The crypto market witnessed another hack before the year ended as trading platform Thunder confirmed an exploit on December 27. The DeFi protocol running on Ethereum, Solana, and other chains has been threatened by the exploiter of potentially deleting users’ private keys’ data, although the team denied the possibility, reassuring the safety of assets.

Crypto trading protocol Thunder took to X, formerly Twitter, to confirm a suspected exploit on December 27. The team addressed the suspicious withdrawals that began early in the morning and put a halt to the same in the next nine minutes.

We have taken the following actions:

- Our legal team and the FBI have been contacted.

- We are now undergoing a full, technical audit.

- We are working on adding 2FA immediately for withdrawals.

- We are adding additional security regarding session issuing.

- We know which… — Thunder (@ThunderTerminal) December 27, 2023

The crypto space had a bullish year, considering the total market capitalization grew by 117% year to date. During this time, many cryptocurrencies had a stellar run, such as Solana, Render, Avalanche, even Bitcoin. However, with the year coming to an end, a rather specific category of tokens seems to be falling into the bear's claws before 2024 begins.

Luna Classic price might have witnessed volatility over the past year, noting ups and downs and periods of rallies and corrections, but today, the value of the asset is virtually unchanged in regards to what it was worth at the beginning of 2023.