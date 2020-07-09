Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, & Stellar Lumens – Asian Wrap 09 Jul

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bears look to drop price below the $9,400–level

BTC/USD dropped from $9,437.82 to $9,400.50 in the early hours of Thursday as the bears look to lower the price below the $9,400–level. The price is going through a bearish correction, following a bullish Wednesday. The Elliott Oscillator has had five consecutive green sessions.

Ripple Price Analysis: Why XRP/USD breakdown to $0.17 looms?

Ripple has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrency in the last 48 hours. The fourth-largest cryptocurrency embarked on a recovery mission following the establishment of support at $0.17. The significant and tactical breakout occurred after the price stepped above the moving averages.

Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD flies up by 27.40% over the last four days

XLM/USD bulls stayed in control for the fourth straight day as the price went up from $0.0085 to $0.0086 in the early hours of Thursday. The price has gone up by 27.40% over the last four days and is trending above the 20-day Bollinger. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum.