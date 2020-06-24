Bitcoin Price Outlook: Venezuela will accept Bitcoin payments for passport procedures, will it boost BTC/USD?
Bitcoin is currently trading at $9,300 after a peak of $9,670. Bulls couldn’t defend the daily 12-EMA at $9,463 or the 26-EMA at $9,444. The next support level is established at $9,170 as the last higher low of the current uptrend.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD at risk of losing $230 after a massive 5% crash
Ethereum has lost most of its gains on June 22 after a significant price collapse to $231. Buyers are holding the daily 26-EMA at $232 for now but there is a significant risk of losing $230 and re-testing the low of June 20 at $225.62.
Siacoin Technical Analysis: SC/USD dropped 25% but the uptrend is still intact
Siacoin has lost some of its gains but it’s not a surprise considering the magnitude of the bull run. The peak happened on June 16 at $0.0043, but even now at $0.0031, SC/USD is up by more than 300% since the low on March 14.
