Bitcoin is currently trading at $9,300 after a peak of $9,670. Bulls couldn’t defend the daily 12-EMA at $9,463 or the 26-EMA at $9,444. The next support level is established at $9,170 as the last higher low of the current uptrend.

Ethereum has lost most of its gains on June 22 after a significant price collapse to $231. Buyers are holding the daily 26-EMA at $232 for now but there is a significant risk of losing $230 and re-testing the low of June 20 at $225.62.

Siacoin has lost some of its gains but it’s not a surprise considering the magnitude of the bull run. The peak happened on June 16 at $0.0043, but even now at $0.0031, SC/USD is up by more than 300% since the low on March 14.