Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – Asian Wrap 25 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC correction underway, holding onto 50-DMA is critical
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has stalled its correction from the record highs of $41,987, as the bears take a breather before the next leg lower. Markets resort to locking in gains after the parabolic rise, paving way for further downside correction.
Ethereum refreshes record top towards $1,500 inside short-term rising channel
Ethereum buyers dominate sentiment as ETH/USD rises to the fresh high on record during early Monday. That said, the ETH/USD pair pierces the previous high of $1,440 to mark a new all-time top of $1,475.89. Upbeat RSI conditions, news from China’s GT also back Ethereum buyers.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls attack 200-bar SMA inside two-week-old falling wedge
XRP/USD stays strong near the recently flashed intraday high of 0.2767, currently around 0.32760, during early Monday. In doing so, the crypto pair flirts with 200-bar SMA while extending the weekend bounce off 0.2692.
Upbeat RSI conditions, news from China's GT also back Ethereum buyers.
Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK en-route $28, with bull flag in play
Chainlink (LINK/USD) appears to have stalled its corrective pullback from the record highs of $25.51 reached Saturday, as the bulls regain control after taking a brief breather early Sunday.
Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT set to test $25 amid bullish technical setup
Polkadot, which has climbed to the no.4 position among the top 50 widely traded digital assets, is seen extending the upside after the price confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakout on the four-hour chart early Saturday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.