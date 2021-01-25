Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – Asian Wrap 25 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC correction underway, holding onto 50-DMA is critical

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has stalled its correction from the record highs of $41,987, as the bears take a breather before the next leg lower. Markets resort to locking in gains after the parabolic rise, paving way for further downside correction.

Ethereum refreshes record top towards $1,500 inside short-term rising channel

Ethereum buyers dominate sentiment as ETH/USD rises to the fresh high on record during early Monday. That said, the ETH/USD pair pierces the previous high of $1,440 to mark a new all-time top of $1,475.89. Upbeat RSI conditions, news from China’s GT also back Ethereum buyers.



Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls attack 200-bar SMA inside two-week-old falling wedge

XRP/USD stays strong near the recently flashed intraday high of 0.2767, currently around 0.32760, during early Monday. In doing so, the crypto pair flirts with 200-bar SMA while extending the weekend bounce off 0.2692.