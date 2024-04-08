Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & PancakeSwap — American Wrap 8 April

Ethereum's price recovery looks imminent as ETF approval sees a glimmer hope
Bitcoin surged almost 5% on Monday and rose to the highest since March 14, after fresh bulls cleared psychological $70000 level and Fibo barrier at $70735 (76.4% retracement of $73839/$60688 correction).
New record high ($73839) came to focus again after Monday’s rally peaked at $72750, adding to growing signals of an end of corrective phase.
PancakeSwap price surges as DEX burns $35 million CAKE tokens
PancakeSwap DEX burned over 8.7 million CAKE tokens worth $35 million on Monday. The decentralized exchange burns trading fees collected across V3 and V4, prediction market, lottery, NFTs and games.
Ethereum's price shows signs of recovery as whales begin accumulation
Ethereum could see a boost as whales resume purchase, spending $35 million in 14 hours to get the largest altcoin. JP Morgan says Ethereum ETF could be approved after a litigation process.
Ripple CEO expects the entire crypto market to double in 2024, XRP price eyes comeback to $0.60
Ripple price struggles to recoup the $0.60 round level on Monday after touching it over the weekend, after Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in an interview with CNBC that he expects the crypto market to remain bullish this year.
SocialFi tokens rally as crypto influencers bring back Friend.tech
SocialFi tokens have seen a resurgence in prices on Monday as crypto traders revive the Friend.tech hype. Friend.tech v2 launch is coming up after April 20, feeding the SocialFi narrative among market participants.
Bitcoin: Short-term holders add 1.12 million BTC, what does this mean?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action for the past three weeks has been confusing for sidelined participants. On the one hand, investors are ignoring BTC and trading altcoins, and on the other hand, traders are expecting a potential dip.