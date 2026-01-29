TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Metaplanet – European Wrap 29 January

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Metaplanet – European Wrap 29 January
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC slides below $88,000 as Fed holds rates, geopolitical risks cap recovery

Bitcoin (BTC) price slips below $88,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at a key level the previous day. The price correction followed the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday, and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's cautious tone capped BTC’s upside. In addition, rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and lingering concerns over the Fed’s independence continue to dampen risk appetite, limiting Crypto King’s recovery.

Chart

Crypto Today: Weak technicals, risk-off sentiment drag Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP lower

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday amid a confluence of weak market sentiment and deteriorating technical structures.

Chart

Metaplanet is raising $137 million to pay down debt and buy even more Bitcoin

Metaplanet is set to raise up to 21 billion yen ($137 million) to fuel its aggressive bitcoin buying spree and pay down debt.

The Tokyo-based firm will generate the funds through a sale of new shares and stock warrants aimed at a group of select investors.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana Price Forecast: SOL approaches critical support as bearish outlook persists

Solana (SOL) is trading in the red, down 2% at press time on Thursday, aligning with the broader cryptocurrency market correction as the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA slips below $0.36 as geopolitical tensions pressure risk assets

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA slips below $0.36 as geopolitical tensions pressure risk assets

Cardano (ADA) price extends losses, trading below $0.36 on Thursday after a correction on the previous day. Risk sentiment continues to weaken with rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, pressuring risk assets such as ADA.

Top Crypto Gainers: Worldcoin, Canton, Jupiter hold gains as the market corrects

Top Crypto Gainers: Worldcoin, Canton, Jupiter hold gains as the market corrects

Worldcoin, Canton, and Jupiter hold gains over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market stalls after the US Federal Reserve announced keeping the interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Fidelity unveils FIDD stablecoin, set to launch in coming weeks

Fidelity unveils FIDD stablecoin, set to launch in coming weeks

Fidelity Investments announced that it will launch its first stablecoin, the Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD), making it one of the first large traditional firms in the US to do so.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.