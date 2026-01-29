Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Metaplanet – European Wrap 29 January

Bitcoin (BTC) price slips below $88,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at a key level the previous day. The price correction followed the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday, and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's cautious tone capped BTC’s upside. In addition, rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and lingering concerns over the Fed’s independence continue to dampen risk appetite, limiting Crypto King’s recovery.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday amid a confluence of weak market sentiment and deteriorating technical structures.

Metaplanet is set to raise up to 21 billion yen ($137 million) to fuel its aggressive bitcoin buying spree and pay down debt.

The Tokyo-based firm will generate the funds through a sale of new shares and stock warrants aimed at a group of select investors.