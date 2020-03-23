Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin – European Wrap – 23 March

BTC/USD climbed as high as $6,416 on Sunday; however, the upside momentum proved to be short-lived as the first digital coin swiftly dropped under $6,000 and settled at $5,800 by press time. BTC/USD has lost over 6% in recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.

TRX, now the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $704 million, has lost over 8% in the recent 24 hours amid the resumed sell-off on the global cryptocurrency market. The cryptocurrency of Justin Sun is changing hands at $0.0105 with neutral bias as the sell-off calmed down on approach to critical support levels.

Litecoin price is struggling to hold above $35 on Monday during the European session. Due to the high volatility in the cryptocurrency market, up and down movements are numerous. Earlier, LTC/USD upside action hit a wall at $37.45. On the downside, an intraday low has been formed at $34.55. The price has advanced upward by 1.7% on the day despite the bearish trend and expanding volatility.