Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin – European Wrap 15 April

Bitcoin price is seating slightly above $6,900 amid a building bullish bias. The past couple of days have been particularly challenging for Bitcoin buyers as they struggled to sustain the price above $6,800 and $6,900. Moreover, gains towards $7,000 have been unattainable owing to the increasing selling activities.





According to the recent research conducted by Messari, the crypto market is dominated by the broader economic environment and the uncertainty created by the coronavirus outbreak. However, the smart contracts sector showed some resilience. The key indices started recovering at the beginning of Q2.

Litecoin (LTC) has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.6 billion is changing hands at $41.00. The coin is moving with the short-term bearish bias maid shrinking volatility.