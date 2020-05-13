Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin – European Wrap 13 May

Bitcoin price has gained 2% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the start of Wednesday. The first digital coin recovered from the intraday low of $8,806 to trade at $8,920 at the time of writing. The recovery is capped by 1-hour SMA100. This barrier prevents BTC from moving towards $9 000. Once it is cleared, the recovery may be extended towards $9,200 guarded by 1-hour SMA200.

Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin denied the information that ETH 2.0 would be launched by the end of July. He said that his comments during CoinDesk’s Consensus: Distributed were misunderstood. The clarification from Buterin came as Eth 2.0 testnet coordinator Afri Schoedon said that July launch was out of the question.

Litecoin dived under $40 last week amid a Bitcoin-triggered selloff. Immediately the price recovered above $40, however, the momentum lost steam at $43. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is dancing at $42.30. Multiple attempts made to clear the resistance at $43 have been thwarted. The narrow range resistance will require a catalyst to clear it and once again place Litecoin in a trajectory to levels above $50.