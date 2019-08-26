Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin - 26 August

BTC/USD Technical Analysis: Bulls can't seem to add to the momentum in Asia
Since the rally overnight (UK BST) BTC/USD traders in the EU and US have not managed to gather any more momentum to the upside. It has been a bank holiday in the UK but in the EU and US there are enough traders to push the price when needed but it seems recently most of the action happens late US or early Asian time.
Now the BTC/USD price is stuck within a technical range between around 10,200 - 400 as traders await the next opportunity for a breakout. On the 4-hour timeframe, it does seem like Bitcoin is in a consolidation phase and needs a shakeout in either direction but the pattern of higher lows and higher highs still exists after the previous wave high of 10,480 was taken out by the spike higher. On the downside, 9,899 has to hold to keep the trend going.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery stalls at $195 amid a general crypto retreat
Ethereum price on Monday is trading in minor positive territory by 1.20%. ETH/USD upside remains capped by the big psychological $200 price mark. Price action is stuck within another daily bearish pennant structure, subject to downside risks.
Daily price action is very much narrowing, subject to a breakout south within pennant structure. The downside is capped by decent buyers protecting the $180 price territory via the 60-minute.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD price is vulnerable within a bearish pennant
Litecoin price on Monday is trading in the green, up some 2.00%. LTC/USD price action is moving within consolidation mode, having formed a bearish pennant structure.
Critical near-term demand at the $70 price mark is helping keep the price from further downside pressure. Price action moving within a bearish pennant structure, subject to a breach. Upside is capped by supply around the $75 price region, downside supported at $70.
