While WTI crude oil futures went into negative territory in an unprecedented market crash, Bitcoin remained relatively stable. The first digital coin lost about 4.5% of its value in the recent 24 hours and retreated below $7,000 amid worsened sentiments on the global markets, but the general trend remains bullish.

Ethereum hit the intraday low at $169.82 during early Asian hours only to recover to the area above $174.84. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $171.00. Despite the recovery, ETH is still down 5% on a day-to-day basis. Ethereum's market value is registered at $19.1 billion, while an average daily trading volume settled at $20.0 billion.

IOTA is among the most improved cryptocurrencies on Tuesday following a retreat from the current pivotal level at $0.16. The month of April has been kind to the digital asset as the bulls pull away from the lows hit in March around $0.0766.

