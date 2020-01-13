Bitcoin, alongside other major cryptocurrencies, is facing growing selling activity on Monday. The action last Friday retook the $8,000 support from lows close to $7,600. However, the gains lost steam at $8,200. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $8,098 in the wake of the 1% loss on the day.

Ethereum Classic, now the 20th largest digital asset with the current market value of $632 million, reached the top at $5.82 on January 11 and retreated to $5.4 by the time of writing. ETC/USD has lost nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis and over 2.5% since the beginning of the day, moving in sync with the rest of the market.

Despite the retreat, ETC/USD remains of the fastest growing coins on a month-to-month basis (+40%).

TRON (TRX) hit $0.0150 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.0147 by the time of writing. Now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $983 million has stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis and lost over 1.5% since the beginning of Monday. Despite the retreat, the coin is still 12% higher from the beginning of the year.