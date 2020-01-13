Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD could easily jump to $8,400 following consolidation above $8,000
Bitcoin, alongside other major cryptocurrencies, is facing growing selling activity on Monday. The action last Friday retook the $8,000 support from lows close to $7,600. However, the gains lost steam at $8,200. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $8,098 in the wake of the 1% loss on the day.
Ethereum classic team warns about scammers that try to capitalize on Agarata update
Ethereum Classic, now the 20th largest digital asset with the current market value of $632 million, reached the top at $5.82 on January 11 and retreated to $5.4 by the time of writing. ETC/USD has lost nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis and over 2.5% since the beginning of the day, moving in sync with the rest of the market.
Despite the retreat, ETC/USD remains of the fastest growing coins on a month-to-month basis (+40%).
Tron Price Analysis: TRX unaffected by Justin Sun's mysterious project announcement
TRON (TRX) hit $0.0150 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.0147 by the time of writing. Now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $983 million has stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis and lost over 1.5% since the beginning of Monday. Despite the retreat, the coin is still 12% higher from the beginning of the year.
