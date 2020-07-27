Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic & Bitcoin Cash – Asian Wrap 27 Jul

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD blasts past coveted $10,000 as $11,000 beckons

Bitcoin price actions over the weekend have been impressive as reported by FXStreet. For the first time since June, the price pierced the $10,000 mark to record new July highs at $10,196. The last seven days of trading have yielded greatly for Bitcoin owing to the fact that bulls overcame several key barriers including $9,600, $9,800 and the grand $10,000.

Ethereum Classic Market Update: ETC/USD rockets past $7.00, is $8.00 within the bulls’ grasp?

Ethereum Classic is among the biggest single-digit gainers in the cryptocurrency market on Monday. The weekend trading session was kind to investors as the entire market built on last week’s gains to overcome various key barriers. ETC/USD struggles to hold above $7.00 support despite the prevailing strong bullish grip.

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH/USD breaches $250 barrier, can it breakout of this critical range?’

Bitcoin Cash is up 1.6% on the day following a fresh wave of bullish forces across the cryptocurrency market. After breaking above the critical barrier at $250, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency extended the action towards $260. Unfortunately, the bullish momentum stalled at $255.