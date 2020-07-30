Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic and Ripple – European Wrap 29 July

Bitcoin price Prediction: BTC/USD dip is coming in the wake of the rally – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin’s intent to stay above $11,000 becomes difficult with each passing second. A bullish reversal on Wednesday saw BTC/USD reclaim the ground above $11,000. However, on trading levels of $11,361 losses took effect immediately. At the time of writing, Bitcoin has retreated to $10,954. The downtrend could soon retest support at $10,800. Besides, a reversal seems imminent following the massive rally from the narrow range between $9,000 and $9,300. Read more ...

Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD extends the sell-off, $7.00 stays unbroken

Ethereum Classic (ETC) hit the recent recovery high at $7.54 and retreated to $7.11 by the time of writing. The coin has lost over 4% since the beginning of Thursday amid strong bearish momentum triggered mostly by technical factors. ETC/USD faced a stiff resistance on approach to $7.50 that stopped the recovery twice in 2020. Read more ...

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD ready to retest $0.2500 after a consolidation period

Ripple's XRP is changing hands at 0.2430. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday, even though the majority of altcoins have been moving down. XRP settled on third place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the market capitalization over $10 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.8 billion. Read more ...