Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic and Ripple – European Wrap 29 July

Bitcoin price Prediction: BTC/USD dip is coming in the wake of the rally – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin’s intent to stay above $11,000 becomes difficult with each passing second. A bullish reversal on Wednesday saw BTC/USD reclaim the ground above $11,000. However, on trading levels of $11,361 losses took effect immediately. At the time of writing, Bitcoin has retreated to $10,954. The downtrend could soon retest support at $10,800. Besides, a reversal seems imminent following the massive rally from the narrow range between $9,000 and $9,300. Read more ...
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD extends the sell-off, $7.00 stays unbroken
Ethereum Classic (ETC) hit the recent recovery high at $7.54 and retreated to $7.11 by the time of writing. The coin has lost over 4% since the beginning of Thursday amid strong bearish momentum triggered mostly by technical factors. ETC/USD faced a stiff resistance on approach to $7.50 that stopped the recovery twice in 2020. Read more ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD ready to retest $0.2500 after a consolidation period
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at 0.2430. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday, even though the majority of altcoins have been moving down. XRP settled on third place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the market capitalization over $10 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.8 billion. Read more ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP on fire, while BTC moves below $11,000
The cryptocurrency market stalled after a short-lived recovery attempt on Wednesday. Bitcoin retreated from the intraday high of $11,355 and touched the area below $11 000.
BCH/USD switches to the recovery mode, jumps above $286.00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has recovered from the intraday low $280.90 and recovered above $285 by the time of writing. The fifth digital coin with the current market capitalization of $5.2 billion is still down nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis despite the upside momentum.
XRP/USD ready to retest $0.2500 after a consolidation period
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at 0.2430. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday, even though the majority of altcoins have been moving down.
ETC/USD extends the sell-off, $7.00 stays unbroken
Ethereum Classic (ETC) hit the recent recovery high at $7.54 and retreated to $7.11 by the time of writing. The coin has lost over 4% since the beginning of Thursday amid strong bearish momentum triggered mostly by technical factors.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.