Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, & Cardano – Asian Wrap 01 Jun

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bounces off $9,400 support after rejection at $9,700

The cryptocurrency market is in the green on Monday, during the Asian session. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin is trading 1% higher on the day. BTC/USD opened the session at $9,446 and later adjusted upwards to the prevailing market value of $9,544.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD bulls focus on $300, breakout above $250 seems imminent

Ethereum is among the biggest single-digit gainers in the market on the first day of June. The price is trading 2.84% higher on the day. Ether started the trading on Monday at $231.55 and later scaled the levels towards $240. An intraday high has been formed at $239.73 but ETH/USD is teetering at $240.



Cardano Market Update: ADA/USD breakout from trendline support draws nearer to $0.1

Cardano continues to be one of the most active cryptocurrencies among the top 100. ADA/USD led crypto recovery last week to the extent of testing the critical $0.08. Although there was a brief break above $0.08, a reversal ensued leading to the retest of the support at $0.07.