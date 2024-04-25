Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Cardano — American Wrap 25 April

FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Bitcoin price continues to get rejected from $65K resistance as SEC delays decision on spot BTC ETF options

Bitcoin (BTC) price has markets in disarray, provoking a broader market crash as it slumped to the $62,000 range on Thursday. Meanwhile, reverberations from spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to influence the market.
Ethereum (ETH) appears to have returned to its consolidating move on Thursday, canceling rally expectations. This comes after insider sources informed Reuters of the unlikelihood of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approving a spot ETH ETF in May.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Cardano (ADA) investors have shed their holdings at a loss throughout April 2024, with the exception of a few days where profits were realized. On-chain metrics paint a bullish picture for Cardano price and generate buy signals. 
ADA
 
