Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethena & SEI – European Wrap 11 July

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin (BTC) price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
Ethena Price Forecast: ENA records double-digit gains amid Upbit listing, Coinbase partnership
Ethena (ENA) edges higher by 20% at press time on Friday, printing its fourth consecutive bullish day. The surge in buying pressure could be triggered by the increased volumes from the Korean market after the Upbit listing on Friday.
Furthermore, Ethena Labs’ announcement of a new hedging venue for its stablecoin, USDe, on Coinbase International Exchange (INTX) via Copper Clearloop fuels the bullish sentiment.
Sei Price Forecast: SEI bulls take control as Circle’s native USDC stablecoin and CCTP join its network
Sei (SEI) continues to extend its gains by nearly 8%, around $0.326 at the time of writing on Friday, after surging nearly 25% so far this week. The main reason for this ongoing rally is the announcement by Circle on Thursday that native USDC stablecoin and Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2 will soon be available on the Sei network, sparking renewed investor interest. Additionally, onchain and derivatives data hints at rally continuation as SEI’s both Open Interest (OI) and Total Value Locked (TVL) hit record highs.
