Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Chainlink – Asian Wrap 22 Feb

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD pulls back to short-term support after refreshing record top

BTC/USD wavers around $57,000 while consolidating the weekend run-up to the fresh high on record, to $58,355. In doing so, the quote bounces off an immediate ascending trend line from Friday. While favoring further consolidation, the MACD flashes the first bearish signal in the last three days.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE battles key hurdles above $0.05 on Eion Musk’s tweets

Dogecoin retraces the initial spike to 0.0597 while easing to 0.0560 during the early Monday. Even so, the cryptocurrency pair stays near the key resistances on Tesla's owner’s optimism for DOGE. In contrast to Musk’s favor for the Dogecoin, the world’s second-richest man admits that bitcoin and ethereum 'seem high'.

Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK bulls fight back control, as $37 beckons

Chainlink (LINK/USD) is resuming its bullish momentum after last week’s corrective pullback from record highs of $36.92. The ninth most traded cryptocurrency enjoys a market cap of $14.10 billion, as it sheds 1.72% over the last 24 hours while adding 1.24% on the week.