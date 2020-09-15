Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, ChainLink & Tezos – Asian Wrap 15 Sep

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bitcoin climbs above $10,600 aiming for $12,000 again
Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past 10 days and formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. After an initial fakeout, Bitcoin bulls did eventually manage to crack the upper trendline and see a real breakout. Bitcoin’s momentum has clearly shifted in favor of the bulls, however, the CME futures gap at $9,600 wasn’t really filled.
ChainLink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD falls below $12 as bears take full control
ChainLink has been on a massive downtrend since the mid-August $20 rejection. Currently, the price has been failing to get past the $12.78 resistance level. Many believe that LINK/USD’s future price performance is clearly dependent on whether it gets past this level or not.
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ ready to bounce to $4.5 according to technical indicators
Tezos price was trading below $0.98 in March right after the pandemic crash. XTZ bulls managed to create a massive 300% bull rally towards $4.5 just months later experiencing a notable increase in trading volume and transactions.
