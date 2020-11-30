Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Chainlink & Ripple – Asian Wrap 30 Nov

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bulls meet resistance, bears on guard

BTC/USD has started the week off with a bid, rallying near to 2% on the day so far. However, until the bulls have conquered the near term resistance, the downside is still a scenario worth preparing for. The daily chart has extended through a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement which makes the likelihood of a downside extension somewhat less likely.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK has a clear path to $16

Chainlink has rallied 122% from September’s lows at $7.2. The spike above $16 last week saw bears swing into action, leading to a correction towards $11. LINK’s bulls appear to have regained most control over the price and are ready for another liftoff above $16.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP’s rise to $1 hinges on one crucial upside barrier

Ripple (XRP/USD) sellers have returned this Sunday, as the recent recovery from sub-$0.50 levels appears to lose steam. However, from a technical perspective, it looks like the bulls have taken a breather before the bullish reversal picks up pace.