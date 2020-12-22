Bitcoin is quantum computing resistant regardless of rising fears among investors
All cryptocurrencies are based on cryptography and require miners to solve extremely complex mathematical problems in order to secure the network. The idea behind quantum computing is that it will be able to crack Bitcoin’s algorithm much faster than the network.
The basic principle is that Bitcoin’s network has to be sufficiently fast in order for a quantum attacker to not have enough time to derive the private key of a specific public key before the network.
Chainlink price once again defends critical support level eying up a rebound to $18
Chainlink has been trading inside a long-term ascending parallel channel on the daily chart. Bulls have defended the lower trendline support several times in a row and now aim for a massive rebound.
Litecoin price poised for a correction after massive uptrend to $120
Litecoin price is up by almost 60% in the past week hitting a new 2020-high at $124. The digital asset has experienced a healthy correction down to $98 but might need to drop even further as several indicators have turned bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin regains ground above $23,000, inspires the bulls
The cryptocurrency market has started the recovery from the short-lived decline, with most of the coins turning green again on a day-to-day basis. While the low base effect is definitely something to consider, the overall sentiments are improving slowly across the board.
Litecoin price poised for a correction after massive uptrend to $120
Litecoin price is up by almost 60% in the past week hitting a new 2020-high at $124. The digital asset has experienced a healthy correction down to $98 but might need to drop even further as several indicators have turned bearish.
The Graph price has more room to go down despite 40% drop
The Graph has been one of the best-performing assets in the past month after getting immediately listed on Binance and Coinbase. The digital asset managed to quickly climb towards a $1 billion market capitalization in just three days.
Chainlink price once again defends critical support level eying up a rebound to $18
Chainlink has been trading inside a long-term ascending parallel channel on the daily chart. Bulls have defended the lower trendline support several times in a row and now aim for a massive rebound.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.